Bristol City reporter Gregor MacGregor has confirmed that Bristol City are set to release 11 first-team players this summer, with renewal talks set to be had with Danny Simpson and Andreas Weimann.

Nigel Pearson will lead Bristol City into the next season after securing a long-term deal at Ashton Gate. The former Leicester City boss though has struggled since taking over though, ending the season on a run of 11 without a win.

Yesterday, Football Insider reported that Bristol City were set to release 11 of their 13 out of contract players in the coming weeks, with the likes of Famara Diedhou and Jack Hunt departing.

Now, BristolLive reporter MacGregor has confirmed that there will be 11 departures at Bristol City, but that experienced duo Simpson and Weimann are in talks over new deals:

CONFIRMED: #BristolCity announce 11 players leaving from 13 out of contract. Contract talks with Weimann and Simpson only. (As reported early this morning.) — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) May 14, 2021

Simpson joined on a free transfer towards the end of the season just gone. He racked up four Championship appearances for the Robins, starting three outings.

Weimann meanwhile featured just seven times in the league last season, scoring twice. The Austrian was dealt a long-term injury blow right at the start of the campaign but Pearson obviously sees him as a valuable player.

Now aged 29, Weimann will enter his fourth season as a Bristol City player should he pen a new deal.

The Robins finished the season in 19th-place of the Championship table, ending with just eight points between them and relegation.