QPR are ‘ready to axe’ Todd Kane, reports West London Sport.

Kane, 27, has been one of the most talked about players for QPR this year. It’s his second season with the club and he made 28 Championship appearances in the campaign just gone, scoring twice.

But his season has been shrouded by off-field controversy. With his performances splitting opinion as it is, Kane didn’t do himself any favours with his previous comments on fellow right-back Osman Kakay.

Mark Warburton seemingly dropped Kane after he said he was ‘better’ than Kakay, before the FA charged Kane and banned him for seven games for the use of ‘abusive language’ during the win against Brentford back in February.

Now, West London Sport reports that Kane is facing a premature exit from QPR, with a year remaining on his current deal.

See how these QPR fans have reacted to the news on Twitter:

No loss — CyrilSmartt (@CyrilSmartt) May 14, 2021

Lovely — sonnyStacks (@StacksSonny) May 14, 2021