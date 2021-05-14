According to OneBoro, Queens Park Rangers are leading the race to sign Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom.

As reported on The72 earlier this week, Akpom has been told he is surplus to requirements at Middlesbrough and that he will need to find a new club this summer.

The striker only joined the Teessiders last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £3 million, but has failed to impress in his first season at the club.

In 39 appearances across all competitions, Akpom scored just five goals and registered two assists. Two of those goals came in his opening two games and the other two came in his remaining 37.

He was used in rotation with the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, who have both also been allowed to leave the club. Duncan Watmore and Yannick Bolasie also played in that role despite being far more comfortable elsewhere on the pitch.

Queens Park Rangers, Millwall, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic are all reportedly keen to sign the former Arsenal striker, although QPR now look to be leading the race.

If Akpom was to sign for the Hoops, there is the possibility that he would be in direct competition with the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne, whilst there are rumours Mark Warburton’s side could snap up Charlie Austin this summer too.

The Boro forward could find himself down the pecking order at another club if he was to arrive at Loftus Road and it will be a summer of tough decisions for the 25-year-old.