Birmingham City are set to sign youngster Josh Home from Newcastle United, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Blues are poised to see off competition from elsewhere to add the youngster into their ranks.

Home has been on the radar of League One side Lincoln City but it is Birmingham who will win the race for his signature.

Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen have been credited with an interest in him as well. However, the move up to Scotland is seemingly not something that is interesting him.

Read: Ex-Birmingham City man released by Charlton Athletic

Grimsby Town’s name has also been mentioned in the report by Birmingham Live, but the Mariners have now slipped back into the National League which will have hampered their chances of getting him.

Home is a name to keep an eye out for in the future and will initially link up with Birmingham’s Under-18’s.

He has been on trial with the Midlands club and they are now handing him a scholarship deal.

Read: Birmingham City target to be released by Bristol City

Lee Bowyer is gearing up for his first full season in charge of Birmingham and the ex-Charlton Athletic boss has done an impressive job since taking over.

The Blues are likely to make a pathway into their first-team for their youngsters over the next few years and Home is someone who could go on and have a big career at St. Andrew’s.