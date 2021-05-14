Former Hull City right-back Todd Kane ‘faces’ the axe from QPR, after a season of mishaps both on and off the pitch.

Kane, 27, spent the 2018/19 season on loan with Hull City. He featured 39 times in the Championship that season and scored three goals, securing a permanent move to QPR ahead of last season.

Since, Kane has proved a widely contested figure in west London. Over the past two campaigns he’s made 60 Championship appearances with 28 of those coming in this campaign.

For Kane though, he’s fallen right out of contention following some controversial off-field antics, and some generally poor performances on the pitch. He was interviewed earlier in the campaign, claiming that he was a ‘better player’ than his right-back competitor Osman Kakay.

Rs boss Mark Warburton is ‘aware’ of what was said and Kane hasn’t started a Championship game since.

But Kane was then in the headlines for the wrong reasons once again- he was recently charged with an FA breach for the use of ‘abusive language’ towards a Brentford player during the 2-1 win back in February.

QPR fans hit out at Kane and many demanded his exit form the club, with a year left on his current contract.

Now though, West London Sport reports that the former Tigers defender faces an premature exit from the club.

For Hull City fans, Kane was a player that never really sprung up any surprises. He’s a useful payer to have but given the controversy that’s shrouded his season, it seems unlikely that he’ll remain at QPR.