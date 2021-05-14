Norwich City are in ongoing contract negotiations with Orjan Nyland, as per a report by The Athletic.

The goalkeeper’s current deal expires at the end of next month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

Norwich are gearing up for life back in the Premier League and may well keep him for competition and back-up for next season.

Nyland, who is 30 years old, joined the Canaries on a free transfer in February and is yet to make an appearance for them.

However, he provides decent cover for number one Tim Krul and keeping him in East Anglia could prove to be a sensible decision.

Nyland may fancy weighing up other options though with first-team opportunities hard to come by at Carrow Road.

He moved to England in 2018 to join Aston Villa having previously played for Molde and Inglostadt.

The Norway international made 35 appearances for Villa during his time at Villa Park and was part of Dean Smith’s side promoted to the top flight in his first season.

Nyland parted company with the Midlands club in October last year and waited a few months before getting back into the game.

He is now in talks with Norwich over potentially staying for next year.

The Canaries need to get their recruitment spot on this summer to ensure they can survive in the top flight this time around.