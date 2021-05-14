In-demand Jack Payne would consider staying at Swindon Town if they showed they were capable of competing for promotion next season, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The attacking midfielder has revealed he has a release clause in his contract meaning he can leave for free this summer.

Payne, who is 25 years old, is not short of potential suitors and has been linked with the likes of Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons as per a report by Football League World.

Barnsley have also been credited with an interest, as per The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67).

However, Payne hasn’t quite ruled out staying at the County Ground just yet: “This season, it’s been awful, and I’ve hated it. Losing most weeks, it does affect you – it ruins your mood for a long time. The main thing I want next season is to be in a successful team and a happy environment.

“If I see Swindon being a club where things are going to be completely different and there’s going to be a good environment then we’ll see.”

Payne was a shining light for Swindon this past season and made 46 appearances for the Wiltshire club in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and seven assists.

He has also previously had spells in the past at Southend United, Huddersfield Town, Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers, Bradford City and Lincoln City.

Most signs point towards him being on the move again this summer, despite his latest comments.

Payne is a player who has proven he is well capable of playing at League One level and it would be very surprising if he stayed at Swindon.