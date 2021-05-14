Charlton Athletic midfielder Darren Pratley will leave the club this summer, reports London News Online.

The 36-year-old has confirmed his Charlton Athletic departure to London News Online, after concluding his third season with the Addicks.

Formerly of the likes of Fulham, Brentford, Swansea City and Bolton Wanderers, Pratley will leave The Valley having racked up 111 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring seven goals along the way.

Fans will be left with good memories of Pratley and they’ve taken to Twitter in numebrs to show their appreciation of the midfielder.

Its unknown whether Pratley will go in search of a new club this summer or whether he’ll hang up his boots.

He’s been a professional football since the 2003/04 season – 17 years in the game – and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he did retire at 36.

Either way, plenty of Charlton Athletic fans have hailed Pratley following the news of his departure:

Devastating news — Alex Rogans (@RogDog_CAFC) May 13, 2021

Thanks for everything Darren, always gave his all that’s all we ask for. 🥰 — MikeY 🔴⚪️ (@mikecafc) May 13, 2021

needed to go but i hope he finds another club in league 1/2 — Tom-Mattin (@The_Verdict_23) May 13, 2021

Sorry to see him leave. Always gave 100%. — johnsteward (@johnfsteward) May 13, 2021

Always gave everything for #cafc Wish him all the best. — Jason Fey (@fey_jason) May 13, 2021

I'd be gutted if he joins another team in league one, but best of luck to him, great player — Tom (@TomLeeSpencer) May 13, 2021