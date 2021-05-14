Ipswich Town could allow Janoi Donacien to leave this summer, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The defender was only handed a new one-year deal earlier this week.

However, Paul Cook is set to offload a large number of his squad this summer and Donacien could be sold on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old spent the second-half of the past season on loan at Fleetwood Town and may not be short of potential suitors this summer.

Read: Plymouth Argyle-linked midfielder pens new deal with League One club

He has been wanted by Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Accrington Stanley, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, before Fleetwood swooped in for him this past winter.

Donacien has fallen down the pecking order at Ipswich and made only three appearances earlier this season before they loaned him out, all of which came in the cup.

Cook has not had him in training due to him being out at Fleetwood so the duo are yet to interact.

The Saint-Lucia born defender joined Ipswich two years ago from Accrington and has since played 33 games for them.

Read: Wigan Athletic receive boost in pursuit of Plymouth Argyle man

Donacien has also had spells with the likes of Aston Villa, Tranmere Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Newport County in the past.

He could be made available for transfer over the coming months and it will be interesting to see if Wigan, Plymouth, Accrington and Fleetwood are alerted.