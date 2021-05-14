Charlton Athletic are expected to release Deji Oshilaja, as per a report by London News Online.

The defender is out of contract at the end of next month and is poised to depart on a free transfer.

London News Online suggest it is a ‘near-certainly’ that he will be heading for the exit door.

Oshilaja, who is 27 years old, failed to make a single appearance under Nigel Adkins after he took over from Lee Bowyer.

Read: Charlton Athletic release ex-Luton Town man

Oshilaja was wanted by fellow League One side Gillingham in the January transfer window, as reported by London News Online, and will be interesting to see if the Gills retain their interest in him.

He joined the Addicks in July 2019 and has since made 47 appearances for them since his move there.

Oshilaja started out at Cardiff City but played just three times for their first-team as a youngster. He was loaned out to Newport County, Sheffield Wednesday, Newport County and Gillingham (twice) during his early career.

He then left the Bluebirds on a permanent basis to join AFC Wimbledon and he impressed during his two seasons with the Dons to earn a move to Charlton.

Read: Charlton Athletic transfer target from January is released

Oshilaja has fallen down the pecking order at the Valley now and is expected to move on.

Adkins’ side are set to publish their retained list soon, with Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie already announcing their departures already.