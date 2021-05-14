Sheffield Wednesday fans have discussed Sam Hutchinson, who has since been reported to have signed a one-year extension with the Owls.

Hutchinson, 31, rejoined Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window. He left the club for Cyprus but it wouldn’t work out for the Englishman, who made 22 Championship appearances upon his return.

He’s proved a contested name upon his return though – whilst a large amount of fans rate him highly, he’s put in some contested performances during Wednesday’s relegation.

Darren Moore’s side finished the season in 24th and will be heading to League One for the first time since 2012.

But Hutchinson is set to stay on with the club. The Athletic reports that he’s triggered a one-year option to remain at Hillsborough.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said about the one-time Chelsea man on Twitter: