Sheffield Wednesday fans have discussed Sam Hutchinson, who has since been reported to have signed a one-year extension with the Owls.

Hutchinson, 31, rejoined Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window. He left the club for Cyprus but it wouldn’t work out for the Englishman, who made 22 Championship appearances upon his return.

He’s proved a contested name upon his return though – whilst a large amount of fans rate him highly, he’s put in some contested performances during Wednesday’s relegation.

Darren Moore’s side finished the season in 24th and will be heading to League One for the first time since 2012.

But Hutchinson is set to stay on with the club. The Athletic reports that he’s triggered a one-year option to remain at Hillsborough.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said about the one-time Chelsea man on Twitter:

Keep him, give him the armband — Luke Mallen (@LJMallen87) May 13, 2021

100% bravest footballer I've ever seen. Often to his own detriment with regards to how he throws every part of himself into challenges. Just to come back from his initial retirement itself and then speak as open and honestly as he has done about mental health… love him. Hero — 𓅓electricgiblets™ (@electricgiblets) May 13, 2021

Headless chicken. Rarely stands out for the right reasons,usually cos of a card or injury. — James Pym (@JamesPymSWFC) May 13, 2021

Wouldn’t have gone down if we had 11 like him. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) May 13, 2021

He's OK. I think the cult of Westwood and Hutchinson is much better than the reality though. — Kristopher Cousins (@KristopherCous4) May 13, 2021

Been brilliant ever since he signed for us. A winner a leader and has quality. Legs aren’t what they were for CM but as a CB there won’t be much better. Captain next year — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) May 13, 2021

The King. Decent player, will be an experienced leader in league one, and his value as an ambassador for the club is immense. We can’t get rid of every old head and replace them with youngsters with potential, they’ll need hands on their shoulders to guide them. pic.twitter.com/v6cQj6eVdv — Dominic Stevenson 🇪🇺💙 (@HatScarfShirt) May 13, 2021

Give him armband build round him — mark morris (@mlpets) May 14, 2021