Millwall striker Matt Smith has been offered a new contract by the club, but on ‘reduced terms’ reports London News Online.

Smith, 31, has just completed his second season at The Den. Having joined from QPR ahead of the last campaign, Smith would go on to score 13 Championship goals in his debut season compared to just three this time round.

He’s struggled with injuries which has limited him to 29 league outings, but London News Online reports that Smith along with Alex Pearce have both been offered new contracts, but on ‘reduced terms’.

Both are set to depart in the summer should they turn down Millwall’s approach. London News Online though goes on to say how Smith will ‘likely have interest from elsewhere’ in the summer transfer window.

Formerly of the likes of Leeds United, Fulham, Bristol City and then QPR and Millwall, Smith is an esteemed Football League striker and a proven one at Championship level – he’s reached double figures in a single Championship season for all of Leeds, QPR and Millwall but his most recent showing was a struggle.

Gary Rowett lacked goals all season in truth. He’s yet to stumble across and out-and-out, goal-scoring no.9 and has instead relied on goals from elsewhere on the pitch.

Smith when utilised properly and fully fit is a real asset for Millwall. But after the financial hardships of the season just gone it’s unsurprising to see Smith offered a reduced deal, and it’d be equally unsurprising if he turned it down.