MK Dons left-back Matthew Sorinola is set to sign for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The youngster is poised to put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with the Belgian side.

Union SG have links with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sorinola, who is 20 years old, has rejected the opportunity to stay at MK Dons and is moving on with his contract expiring at the end of next month.

Read: Brentford ‘target’ delivers transfer update

Celtic and Rangers are believed to be keen and TEAMtalk have also previously reported the likes of Leeds United and Brentford among his admirers.

MK Dons will be disappointed to be losing him this summer and will have to start looking for a replacement.

Sorinola was a shining light for them this past season and made 42 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and six assists.

Read: Brentford have company in race for League One striker

Sorinola started his career in the youth ranks of Fulham and rose up through their academy. However, they let him go in 2016 and he subsequently made the move to Stadium.mk.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 and played three times in the 2019/20 season.

Sorinola became a key player for MK Dons but is leaving Russell Martin’s side.

He has been on the radar of a variety of clubs, including the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Brentford and Leeds United, but is now heading to Belgium.