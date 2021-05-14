QPR’s Lee Wallace ‘will sign a new one-year deal in the coming days’, reports West London Sport.

Wallace, 33, has just completed his second season with QPR. The former Rangers stalwart featured just 11 times in the Championship last season and became a constant target of criticism.

His signing was berated by fans but this campaign just gone has been a completely different story.

Mark Warburton’s side have experienced a season of two defined halves and so too has Wallace – he started the season as he did the last, but ended as a hugely important player at left-back.

Wallace made 27 Championship appearances in the season just gone and scored his first Championship goal for the club, grabbing three assists too.

His turnaround has been hailed by fans who’ve quickly grown to love the Scot, who even at 33 is proving something of a creative outlet at left-back.

With his current deal due to expire in the coming weeks, West London Sport claim that Wallace ‘will’ sign a one-year extension with the club ‘in the coming days’.

QPR ended the season in 9th-place of the Championship. It’s been a fine season under Warburton who has already completed the permanent signing of Jordy de Wijs, with deals expected for both Charlie Austin and Sam Field too.

Next season could be huge for the Rs, and the experience of Wallace will be a huge bonus once again.