Aston Villa and Everton have joined the race for AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Matthew Cox, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Football League youngster is attracting plenty of Premier League interest going into this summer.

Cox, who is 17 years old, has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, as reported by The Telegraph last month.

The Wimbledon stopper is being tipped for a bright future in the game and made their bench on a couple of occasions this past season.

Cox joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of eight and spent six years with the London giants before switching to Wimbledon at Under-15 level.

He has since progressed up through the Dons’ ranks and has also represented England at Under-17 level in the past.

Cox signed his first professional contract in May last year meaning Wimbledon are not under any risk of losing him for nothing this summer.

However, it would be hard to stand in their way if a top flight big gun came calling.

Everton and Aston Villa are the latest clubs to be linked with a move to Cox and it is looking increasingly likely that Mark Robinson’s side will face a huge battle to keep him.

Wimbledon managed to secure their League One status in the past campaign and will be looking for a much more comfortable season next time around.