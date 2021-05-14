QPR ‘want to keep’ Stefan Johansen, reports West London Sport, but the move is ‘less straightforward’.

The news from West London Sport comes amid that of Charlie Austin’s potentially permanent move to the club from West Brom – he and his Baggies teammate Sam Field look set to stay in West London.

They were one of four loan players that came in over January and transformed the Rs’ season – the others being Jordy de Wijs and Johansen.

De Wijs has also signed permanently and that just leaves Johansen. For many QPR fans, Johansen should be the club’s no.1 summer transfer priority.

The Fulham man shone in his 21 Championship appearances for QPR scoring four goals from midfield. But West London Sport reports that the deal is a little more complicated.

Fulham’s stance on the 30-year-old is unknown given their return to the Championship. He still has a year remaining on his contract with the Cottagers and West London Sport says it is ‘unclear whether Fulham will look to keep him’, or even if ‘other clubs’ come in for him.

Johansen has already made his intentions to stay in London clear, but which team that will be with remains anyone’s guess.

QPR ended the Championship season in 9th-place of the table – a stark improvement on their 13th-place finish last time round, with fans gearing up for a top-six push next season.