Manchester United are believed to be ‘more than happy’ to let Teden Mengi return to Derby County on loan, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Rams have made it no secret that they are keen to bring him back to Pride Park this summer.

Mengi, who is 19 years old, joined Wayne Rooney’s side in February but had to head back to Manchester United due to injury.

However, the Red Devils may allow him to return to Derby for the next campaign after they secured their Championship status on the final day against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Mengi was given the green light to leave Old Trafford this past winter to get some first-team experience under his belt and played nine times for them to play his part in them staying up.

Bringing him back would give Rooney more options and depth in his defensive department next term.

It is a big summer ahead for Derby and they need to get their recruitment spot on to avoid a repeat of last season. Many of their fans wouldn’t be opposed to Mengi re-joining.

The England youth international joined Manchester United at the age of seven and has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants.

He has been a regular for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career and has played once for their first-team.

United may now allow him to reunite with Rooney this summer.