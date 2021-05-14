QPR are reportedly close to completing a permanent deal to sign West Brom’s Charlie Austin, reports West London Sport.

Austin, 31, returned to QPR for a second stint in blue and white back in January. The West Brom man last played for the club in 2016 but five years later, he’s back.

In 21 Championship appearances during the second half of the season just gone, Austin netted eight Championship goals.

He scored some hugely important ones and was one of four loan signings that transformed QPR’s season under Mark Warburton.

Now, reports from West London Sport claim that the Rs are close to completing the permanent signing of Austin, with a permanent deal expected for his fellow West Brom teammate Sam Field too.

Austin is a modern cult hero among QPR fans and they’ve lapped up the news of his potentially permanent stay at the club.

