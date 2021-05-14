QPR are reportedly close to completing a permanent deal to sign West Brom’s Charlie Austin, reports West London Sport.

Austin, 31, returned to QPR for a second stint in blue and white back in January. The West Brom man last played for the club in 2016 but five years later, he’s back.

In 21 Championship appearances during the second half of the season just gone, Austin netted eight Championship goals.

He scored some hugely important ones and was one of four loan signings that transformed QPR’s season under Mark Warburton.

Now, reports from West London Sport claim that the Rs are close to completing the permanent signing of Austin, with a permanent deal expected for his fellow West Brom teammate Sam Field too.

Austin is a modern cult hero among QPR fans and they’ve lapped up the news of his potentially permanent stay at the club.

See what they had to say on Twitter below:

🙏🏼💙🤍 this will be mega …. https://t.co/J2h5xxGZeN — 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖜𝖓𝖞 𝕭 𝕭𝖆𝖞 𝕭𝖆𝖞 (@MoistStrawberry) May 13, 2021

Outstanding if true – and within our means – and further proof we’re doing the little things right for the bigger things to happen. — John McInnes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JohnMacQPR) May 13, 2021

Oh yes please — Mike (@mf44qpr) May 13, 2021

I made a noise out loud when I read this headline. — Simon Byron (@byronicman) May 13, 2021

Please let this happen ! 🙏 — Edward Matthews 💙 all NHS Staff are heroes! (@Home_Baker88) May 13, 2021

we’re going up — Jay (@juuudah) May 13, 2021