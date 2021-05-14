Alex Gilliead is leaving Scunthorpe United this summer, as announced on their official club website.

The winger is out of contract at the end of next month and is heading out the exit door on a free transfer.

Gilliead, who is 25 years old, has been linked with a move to League One duo Blackpool and Ipswich Town recently, as per Football League World.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions for Scunthorpe this past season, chipping in with a single goal and four assists.

He has plenty of experience in the Football League having had spells with the likes of Carlisle United, Luton Town, Bradford City and Shrewsbury Town in the past.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Newcastle United but never made a first-team appearance for the North East club.

He bagged five goals in 41 games for Carlisle on loan during the 2015/16 season in his first taste of senior football.

Gilliead then spent a year-and-a-half back in League Two at Bradford after a brief stint at Luton. He was a key player for the Bantams and played 58 times for the Yorkshire club whilst they were in League One.

Shrewsbury came calling that summer and he left Newcastle on a permanent basis. He spent a single season with the Shrews before Scunthorpe signed him in 2019.

He is becoming a free agent now with Blackpool and Ipswich Town linked with a move.