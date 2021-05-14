Bristol Rovers youngster Pablo Martinez has signed a new deal, as per their official club website.

The Pirates have exercised an option to keep hold of him.

Martinez, who is 20 years old, was due to become a free agent at the end of next month but will be under contract at the Memorial Ground for another year at least.

He is attracting interest and has been watched by QPR and Newcastle United recently, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.

Read: QPR man has held talks with Scottish Premiership side

Martinez spent time in the academies at Reading and West Bromwich Albion before signing for Bristol Rovers last summer.

He was expected to play for their Under-23’s and spent time out on loan in non-league at Oxford City before breaking into their first-team.

The ex-Wales youth international went on to play nine times under Joey Barton and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Read: Bristol Rovers left-back rejects offer of a new deal

Keeping hold of him is a major boost for Bristol Rovers going into next season as they look to mount an immediate promotion push from League Two.

The Gas are one of the latest clubs to publish their retained list and have announced that the likes of Kyle Bennett, Michael Kelly and skipper Luke Leahy will be moving on.

It is a fresh start for the Pirates next term under Barton and Martinez has seen his contract extended, despite links to QPR and Newcastle.