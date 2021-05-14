Sam Hutchinson will be staying at Sheffield Wednesday next season, as per a report by The Athletic.

The experienced midfielder has triggered a one-year extension on his contract.

Hutchinson, who is 31 years old, will be looking to help Sheffield Wednesday bounce back from League One at the first time of asking.

The ex-England youth international made his return to Hillsborough in January and played 22 times during the second-half of the past season.

He was released by the Owls at the end of the last campaign and subsequently moved to Pafos on a free transfer.

However, he played just six times during his time in Cyprus and headed back to England this past winter.

He started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club. He went onto play six times for their senior side, as well as have loan spells away at Nottingham Forest and Vitesse.

Wednesday lured him to South Yorkshire in 2013 on an initial loan deal but made the move permanent shortly after.

He made 144 appearances before jetting off to Cyprus last year but returned and will now be sticking around in the third tier next season.

Keeping Hutchinson at the club is a major boost to the Owls hopes of a successful year.

They have a number of players out of contract next month, including the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Kadeem Harris and Adam Reach.