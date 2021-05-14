The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick has given an update on Sheffield Wednesday’s contract situation, with a ‘number’ of player yet to be contacted about their future at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday will be playing in League One next season. Darren Moore’s side suffered relegation on the final day of the season and now faces a summer upheaval, with a number of players out of contract.

Moore stands to lose up to 12 players to the free market in the summer. It’s the clear-out that Wednesday have been crying out for for some time, and now Frostick has given some insight into the situation at Hillsborough.

She writes:

As things stand, The Athletic understands a number of out of contract first-team players are yet to be contacted regarding their futures let alone made any formal offer of a new deal. It is thought that discussions about players’ futures are, for the time being, still internal.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri is coming under serious scrutiny after his side’s relegation into League One. The Thai owner has put the club in a position of peril and dropping down into the third-tier, it’s uncertain how well the Owls will perform.

Moore though has the backing of fans and if he can get the backing of Chansiri in the summer, it might well be a prosperous season for Sheffield Wednesday next time round.