There’s been ‘no formal negotiations’ between Derby County and the out of contract trio Curtis Davies, Andre Wisdom and Martyn Waghorn as of yet, The Athletic reports.

Derby County survived relegation on the final day of the Championship season. It was Waghorn’s double that inspired the Rams to safety but now he, along with defensive duo Wisdom and Davies could be leaving the club for free this summer.

The Athletic’s Ryan Conway writes that ‘no formal negotiations have taken place’ with any of those three, as ‘all parties away to discover the fate of the takeover’ – informal chats have been had though.

He then goes on to write how Davies ‘would like to remain’ at the club for another campaign.

Last night it was reported by National media that current Derby County owner Mel Morris is set to scrap Erik Alonso’s takeover bid.

The Spaniard has stalled on his takeover of the club, dividing opinion online with his social media posts and apparent reluctance to put together a takeover bid of any real substance.

Now, the Rams face another pivotal summer with contracts to be finalised, the ongoing takeover saga and a potential points deduction to battle next time round.