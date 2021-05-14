Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is a summer target of Celtic’s – the 24-year-old was subject to a £2million bid from Birmingham City back in January.

Nisbet, a Scotland international striker has netted 14 goals in 33 league outings for Hibs this season. Last time round he netted 18 in 25 for Dunfermline and he’s continued on his trajectory, with a move to Celtic now on the cards.

The Scottish Sun claims that the Bhoys want to bring Nisbet in over summer. In-bound manager Eddie Howe is said to have bee ‘presented’ the Nisbet transfer and it’s understood that £3million will secure the transfer.

Whether or not Birmingham City will reignite their interest remains to be seen. Their interest in Nisbet came under Aitor Karanka and with him gone, and Lee Bowyer now at the helm, Blues might take a different strategy to transfers.

It came after Birmingham brought in Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen too – the Englishman started to divide opinion among Blues fans towards the end of the season, and so they might reconsider signings from the Scottish market for the time being.