Fleetwood Town are hoping to extend the contract of Stoke City and Millwall target Jay Matete, who’s been linked with an £800,000 move to the Championship.

Matete, 20, has enjoyed a fine season on loan with Grimsby Town in League Two. Despite the Mariners struggles, Matete has shone with three goals in his 20 league outings for the club.

Late last month, The Sun on Sunday linked the Englishman with a move to either Millwall or Stoke City, who were both thought to be ‘leading the race’ for the £800,000-rated winger.

Now though, Fleetwood Today reports that Town have triggered a one-year option in Matete’s deal to keep him at the club for the 2021/22 campaign, but that they want to extend his stay beyond that.

Fleetwood are also ‘expecting interesting’ in Matete, who’s only made seven league appearances for the club.

He’d be a fine addition for either Millwall or Stoke City, who’ve both lacked that bit of explosiveness up top this season.