Bournemouth’s Ajani Burchall has confirmed his departure from the club on social media – the 16-year-old has been linked with all of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham this season.

Burchall became Bournemouth’s third-youngster ever player when he made his Championship debut v Huddersfield Town earlier in the season.

It’s his only league appearance to date for the Cherries but his talents are clear – Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham have all been strongly linked with a move for the midfielder, with Aston Villa joining the race later on.

After previously rejecting a scholarship deal with Bournemouth, Burchall has now confirmed his departure from the club, posting online:

The news will no doubt place the likes of Arsenal, Leeds, West Ham and Villa on red alert with the 16-year-old set to become a free agent.

A Premier League move seems to be nailed on for Burchall but next season, he could find himself out on loan and he could well end up back in the EFL, plying his trade.