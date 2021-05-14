QPR ‘might well’ finalise the permanent transfer of Sam Field from West Brom next week, reports West London Sport.

Field, 23, joined QPR on loan from West Brom in January. His loan deal came with a view to a permanent one and now it looks like QPR are on the verge of completing that, with striker Charlie Austin also ‘close’ to signing permanently for the Rs.

Field though was an equally important member in midfield during the second half of the season – he made 19 Championship appearances for Mark Warburton’s side and score the one goal, having spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic last time round.

He featured three times in the Premier League for the Baggies at the start of this season but after several years at The Hawthorns, the former Baggies youngster now looks set to leave the club after six years – he’s shown some glimpses of his best abilities with QPR and Warburton will be delighted with the deal.