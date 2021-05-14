Norwich City have completed the signing of 17-year-old striker Kenny Coker from Southend United for an undisclosed fee, confirmed by Southend on their official website.

The young striker only made five appearances for the League Two side in two seasons and has now been snapped up by Premier League-bound Norwich on a scholarship contract. Coker will be unknown to many Norwich fans and even some Southend ones, but the Shrimpers academy manager Ricky Duncan explained how this move occurred.

Duncan said: “We played Norwich during the season and Kenny had a really good game which highlighted him. He’s something different that they haven’t got.

“They came and watched him a few times and he was scoring quite regularly. When they came in for him then the two clubs had to agree which they did eventually.”

The move was finalised after Coker travelled to Norfolk and went on trial at the Championship side and instantly impressed yet again, Duncan revealed: “Kenny went and had a trial up there to make sure it was what he wanted to do, and it was a big decision for him and his dad because they live locally.

“I think the draw for him going to a category one academy at a club that has just been promoted to the Premier League was too much to resist and from our point of view, it’s another pathway for players at the club. I know that fans want to see them go into our first team and so do we, but these clubs can come along, and we have to accept that we’re going to lose a few now and then.”

The 17-year-old made his debut for the Shrimpers in February 2020 in a 2-1 win against Lincoln City and that meant Coker became Southend’s third youngster ever player to represent the club. Three of Coker’s five appearances for the club came this season, two in the league and one in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Coker has already played for the Canaries U18s, featuring in the 3-0 loss to Fulham earlier this month and he managed to grab an assist in the 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa in the final game of the season.

Only last month Coker was celebrating bagging a hat-trick against local rivals Luton Town to keep Southend top of the U18s league. This was his first competitive U18s hat-trick and doubled his tally for the season in his 15th appearance for the side. A month on and now the 17-year-old will be hoping he can continue to impress and catch the attention of his news bosses and maybe feature in the Premier League sometime in the future.