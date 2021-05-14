Crewe Alexandra’s manager David Artell has reluctantly accepted midfielder Ryan Wintle is likely to leave Crewe this summer with ongoing Championship interest, according to Cheshire Live.

The 23-year-old is one of seven out of contract players who have been offered new deals at Gresty Road. However, boss Artell expects Wintle to move on this summer after several Championship sides have expressed interest in the player.

Speaking to Chester Live, Artell said: “I think with Ryan, the door has been shut firmly, to be honest. Don’t take that as me throwing my toys out of my pram. It’s not.

“We offered him a contract a long time ago, well over a year ago, and he has not signed it. That is the way of the world, so I am not expecting him to change his mind in the last week or so. I have had calls off Championship managers and directors of football about him, so I can’t imagine him staying with us.”

Wintle joined Crewe in 2015 from non-league side Alsager Town and hasn’t looked back since, he’s gone on to make an impressive 186 appearances for the Railwaymen, 118 of those coming in League Two. In that time, he’s scored 11 goals and assisted 14.

Before joining Crewe, the 23-year-old had trials as a youngster at Manchester United but eventually joined Stoke City’s academy in 2004. Then he made the move to Alsager as a 16-year-old and that saw him get his move into EFL football.

In October last year, Hibernian was being linked with a move for Wintle and was reportedly close to signing the midfielder for £200,000. However, boss Jack Ross came out and denied this was true and nothing seemed to materialise from there.

Seven months on and now Wintle seems to be attracting ‘strong’ interest from Championship sides and with it looking unlikely Wintle will sign a new deal from what his manager has said, he now seems destined for a new club, whether that will be in the Championship remains to be seen as no teams have been firmly linked as of yet.