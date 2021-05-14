According to West London Sport, QPR stands a very good chance of bringing West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin back to Loftus Road next season.

Austin has been back at Loftus Road since early January with the Hungerford-born frontman not able to break into the Baggies Premier League plans.

Those plans now lay in tatters and a restructure that is needed will not include Austin with West London Sports reporter David McIntyre saying that the Hoops are “on the verge” of landing him on a permanent basis.

Austin in second time around Loftus Road stint

After breaking into full-time football with Swindon Town, striker Austin has moved up the league with stints at the likes of Burnley, Southampton and West Brom.

However, he endeared himself to Loftus Road fans back in 2013, signing for the Londoners from Lancashire side Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

That first spell at the Hoops saw him go on to make 91 appearances where he scored 47 goals and added 11 assists.

January was his second spell at the club and he helped to reinvigorate Mark Warburton’s flagging side with 7 goals and an assist in 21 Championship appearances.

Permanent move could be on cards says journalist

West London Sports reporter McIntyre writes that are in with more than a shout of bringing Austin back to Loftus Road for next season.

This permanent signing is thought to be one where “significant progress” has been made and that there is a “strong chance that an agreement will be reached.”

That ‘strong change’ comes about, argues McIntyre, with Austin coming to the end of his current deal and with West Brom indicating that they will let him go.

A permanent move to Loftus Road would give QPR recognised firepower that would be of huge benefit as they look for a more consistent campaign than last time out.