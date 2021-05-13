Derby County endured a torrid season during their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign. It was a campaign where they only just beat the drop.

It was a mad Saturday scramble for the last Championship weekend with the Rams vying with opponents Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United for who would survive as a second-tier side.

As it was, Derby County survived courtesy of a battling 3-3 draw that relegated Wednesday and a Cardiff equaliser that saw the Millers go down.

However, for Derby County, there are two issues on the horizon and one of them could be about to bear bad fruit according to the Telegraph’s John Percy.

When a takeover is taken over – issues arising

Not only are Derby County said to be looking at a tussle with the EFL over a possible points deduction after breaking the EFL’s FFP regulations but they also have the ongoing takeover saga to contend with.

It all looked to be going swimmingly with the Erik Alonso fronted No Limits Sports looking set to be announced in the near future as new owners of the Rams.

However, the latest from the Telegraph’s Percy (tweet – below) throws that into confusion:

Derby to scrap negotiations with Erik Alonso over proposed takeover. American consortium now back in the frame and in talks. Quite a dull week for #dcfc really. https://t.co/1gBlmSWInw — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 13, 2021

Ramifications and fallout as Derby stumble on

Current Rams owner Mel Morris has made no secret of the fact that he wants to rid himself of his ownership of the Pride Park outfit and see new owners move in.

That looked to be the case when Derventio Holdings looked to be winning the race before that interest fell apart like a badly-stitched shirt.

Former Sheffield Wednesday advisor Erik Alonso then stepped into the breach but recent concerns have obviously led the Rams and Morris to consider their position.

Amidst all of this, there is also the not-so-small case of the EFL’s recent appeal victory and a possible sanction hanging over the head of a Derby County outfit who only survived in the Championship by the very tips of their fingernails.

Percy does offer a glimmer of hope though, adding that an American group who Sun reporter Alan Nixon said were interested in February are in talks.