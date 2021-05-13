Fleetwood Town have extended Harrison Biggins’ stay at the club, as per their official club website.

Simon Grayson’s side have triggered a clause in his contract to keep hold of him.

Fleetwood have become one of the latest Football League clubs to announce their retained list, with the likes of Paul Coutts, Mark Duffy and Josh Morris heading out the exit door.

Biggins, who is 25 years old, will be sticking around though. He has been a target for Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and MK Dons this season, as reported by Football Insider.

He spent the first-half of the past campaign on loan in League Two with Barrow before Grayson decided to recall him.

Biggins is from Sheffield and started his career in the academy at Barnsley. However, he dropped in non-league as a youngster to play for Stocksbridge Park Steels before earning a move to the Football League with Fleetwood in 2017.

He has since made 64 appearances for the Cod Army altogether and was allowed to leave for Barrow earlier this season to get more game time, where he played 26 times.

Fleetwood finished 15th in League One and will be looking to improve on that in the next campaign.

Keeping Biggins is a boost to their chances of success and is a blow to Oxford, Plymouth and MK Dons’ hopes of luring him away from the North West.