Scunthorpe United have released centre-back Jacob Bedeau, as announced on their official club website.

The Iron have become the latest Football League club to publish their retained list.

Bedeau, who is 21 years old, will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next month.

He was linked with Luton Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United earlier this season, as reported by The Athletic.

Bedeau has had an impressive past season with the Iron and made 38 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career at Leyton Orient but switched to Bury in 2017. He went onto play seven times in all competitions for the Shakers’ first-team before he was lured away from Gigg Lane by Aston Villa.

Villa paid a fee in the region of £1 million to bring him to Villa Park and he captained their Under-23’s side during his time in the Midlands. They won the Premier League cup and came 2nd in the league in his first year there.

However, the young defender was released by Villa in 2019 and subsequently linked up with Scunthorpe.

Bedeau will have benefitted from getting regular first-team football during his spell at Glanford Park in League Two and could now be on his way up the Football League.

Luton, Barnsley and Rotherham have been credited with an interest previously and it will be interesting to see where he goes with his departure from Scunny confirmed.