Celtic are ‘leading the chase’ to sign Cardiff City’s Ciaron Brown this summer, reports TEAMtalk.

Brown, 23, is out of contract at Cardiff City in the summer. He’s only broken into the Bluebirds side since Mick McCarthy’s arrival having spent the past three seasons on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Celtic the front-runners in the race to sign Brown this summer. Cardiff though have the option to extend the defender’s stay by a further year, and so TEAMtalk suggest that Celtic are ‘considering their options’ with a pre-contract deal possible in January.

There’s said to be other clubs in Scotland keen on Brown, with Football League World reporting that Belgian outfit K.V. Oostende are also in the running.

For Brown, the second half of this season has been a whirlwind. He joined the Bluebirds back in 2018 but has only made 12 league appearances since – all of which coming under McCarthy.

He’s quickly prevailed into a key player for the Welsh club and it wouldn’t be surprising if they quickly trigger that one-year option in Brown’s deal given the mounting speculation about his future.

Cardiff put together a fine run of form in the Championship when McCarthy first arrived. They went 11 games unbeaten from his opener at Barnsley, winning six on the bounce in that time.

But form dropped off towards the end of the campaign and despite finishing on a six-game unbeaten run, Cardiff placed 8th in the final Championship table – nine points outside the top-six.

They can be genuine challengers next season but McCarthy will not only need to recruit well, but also keep hold of the likes of Brown who’ve prevailed since his appointment.