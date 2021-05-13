Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt is ‘set to be released’ by Bristol City – the 30-year-old made 108 appearances in all competitions for the Owls between 2015 and 2018.

Hunt is reported to be one of 11 names set to be released by Bristol City this summer. Football Insider claims that Hunt is one of those 11, with the full-back having been at Bristol City since his Sheffield Wednesday departure.

Formerly of Crystal Palace, Hunt joined the Owls initially on loan ahead of the 2015/16 season for what was a fourth loan move from Selhurst Park.

Midway through his Wednesday loan, the club made his stay permanent. The right-back would go on to become an important member of the first-team making 40 appearances across his debut 2015/16 campaign.

But Hunt would depart for Bristol City ahead of the 2018/19 Championship campaign. He signed for an undisclosed fee and has since played an important role for the Robins, featuring 81 times in all competitions.

The season just gone, Hunt featured 41 times in the Championship. It’s his best return for league appearances in a single season since he featured in all 46 of Huddersfield Town’s in the 2011/12 campaign.

Given his Championship experience and his proven match fitness, Hunt shouldn’t be too short of suitors come the summer time.

A return to Sheffield Wednesday hasn’t been touted but isn’t beyond the realms of possibility – Darren Moore will need plenty of reinforcements in the summer and defensively, he could be particularity short on numbers.