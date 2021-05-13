Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou is among 11 names ‘set to be released’ by the Robins – the 28-year-old is a long-term target of Middlesbrough’s.

Diedhiou after four seasons at Ashton Gate is set to depart in the summer. His future has been a pressing issue all season but now, Football Insider claim that the striker is ‘set to be released’ in the summer and with ten others to follow.

Middlesbrough wanted to bring Diedhiou to Riverside back in January. Boro were reported to be working hard on the deadline day just gone to bring sign the Senegalese, with a £500,000 bid then being touted.

But Neil Warnock’s side wouldn’t get a deal done in time and Diedhiou would remain at Bristol City, having scored just twice since the close of the transfer window.

He netted eight in 40 Championship outings for the Robins in the season just gone – his worst return for the club having notched 13, 13 and 12 respectively in the three seasons prior.

Middlesbrough though are supposedly not alone in their liking of Diedhiou. BristolLive reported at the end of last month that there were ‘other Championship clubs’ looking at a summer move.

For Warnock, a striker will be of paramount importance in the summer transfer window. He’s lost both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga but Diedhiou, given his proven track record in the Championship could be an ideal replacement.

He’s got the physicality to compliment Warnock’s style of play. But there’ll likely be a host of teams with growing interest in the striker following today’s news and so Warnock would have to move fast.