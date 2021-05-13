Bristol Rovers skipper Luke Leahy has rejected their offer of a new contract, as detailed on their official club website.

The left-back has decided against staying at the Memorial Ground.

Leahy, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and will move on as a free agent.

Joey Barton’s side have been relegated to League Two and he may be holding out for a League One move now.

Leahy scored 10 goals in all competitions for Bristol Rovers this past season and was a shining light for them despite the team having a dreadful season.

The defender joined the Gas in 2019 and has been a key player since then.

Leahy started his career at non-league side Rugby Town before joining Falkirk in 2012 after trials at Birmingham City, Bradford City and Peterborough United.

He went on to play 158 games for the Scottish outfit before moving to England four years ago to sign for Walsall.

Leahy spent two years with the Saddlers in League One and played 105 times for them before leaving when his contract expired a couple of years ago.

He has been a useful player for Bristol Rovers since then but is now weighing up the next chapter of his career.

The Pirates have a big summer in store but will have to start looking for a new left-back for next season with Leahy leaving.

Barton has made it clear promotion is the aim for the next campaign.