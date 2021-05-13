Andrew Shinnie is leaving Charlton Athletic this summer, as per a report by London News Online.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of next month and isn’t being handed a new one.

Shinnie, who is 31 years old, is not part of Nigel Adkins’ plans for next season and is heading out the exit door as a free agent.

Charlton only made his move from Luton Town permanent in February but he only penned a short-term deal.

Shinnie made 31 appearances this past season for the Addicks, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

He started his career at Rangers and went onto play twice for their first-team before spells at Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Scotsman moved down to England in 2013 for Birmingham City and spent four years on the books at St. Andrew’s.

He made 73 appearances for the Blues and chipped in with six goals, before having loan spells at Rotherham United and Hibernian.

Luton came calling for him in 2017 and he became an important player for the Hatters, helping them rise from League Two to the Championship during his time at Kenilworth Road.

However, his game time with Nathan Jones’ side dried up and he was allowed to leave for Charlton.

Shinnie is on the move again now and it will be interesting to see where he ends up for next season.