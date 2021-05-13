Gavin Whyte could depart Cardiff City this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

The report suggests he could head out the exit door in search of ‘regular football’ for next season.

Whyte, who is 25 years old, was given the green light to leave on loan for Hull City in the January transfer window.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign with the Tigers and played a key role in their promotion from League One.

Whyte was a hit at the KCOM Stadium and made 20 appearances for Grant McCann’s side, chipping in with four goals to help them win the title.

It would not be a surprise to see Hull try and bring him to East Yorkshire on a permanent basis this summer.

Whyte doesn’t appear to be part of Mick McCarthy’s plans and the Bluebirds may well cash in if the price is right.

The Northern Ireland international earned a move to Cardiff in July 2019 after an impressive year at Oxford United in the third tier and played 30 times for the Bluebirds in the season before last.

However, he found game time hard to come in this past campaign and was allowed to join Hull.

The Tigers may attempt to sign him on a permanent basis in preparation for their return to the Championship. They announced the other day that Whyte’s loan has ended, along with Regan Slater and Dan Crowley.