Cardiff City have ‘asked’ about bringing back Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson this summer, as per a report by Wales Online.

The Wales international has spent this past season on loan with the Bluebirds and they are keen to re-sign him.

However, his chances of heading back to the Championship next term are slim.

Wilson, who is 24 years old, has made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh side this season, chipping in with seven goals and 12 assists.

Burnley wanted to sign him last summer, as detailed in a report by The Athletic, before he surprising dropped back into the Championship to join Cardiff on loan.

He still has two years left on his contract at Liverpool but he faces an uncertain future at Anfield.

Wilson is expected to return to Merseyside for pre-season but it is yet to be known whether he will be loaned out again or even sold over the coming months.

He has played twice for the Reds’ first-team having joined the club’s academy in 2005.

Wilson had also had loan spells away at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County and AFC Bournemouth so far in his career to gain experience.

He has been a hit with Cardiff this past season and there is no wonder why they want him back. However, it appears unlikely he will be heading back to Mick McCarthy’s side at this stage.