Fleetwood Town have released Josh Morris, as announced on their official club website.

The winger was a target for Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window.

Morris, who is 29 years old, even traveled down to London to sign for the Addicks this past winter but saw a move fall through in the end, as per a report by London News Online.

His contract at Fleetwood expires at the end of next month and he will be allowed to move on as a free agent.

Charlton have changed managers since they tried to sign Morris so it remains unclear whether they are still interested.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and joined Fleetwood in July 2019. He has since made 138 appearances for the North West club, chipping in with 21 goals and 19 assists.

The left-sided player has also had spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Scunthorpe United, Bradford City, Carlisle United and Rotherham United in the past.

Morris will now have to weigh up his options and is a decent option for clubs on a free.

Fleetwood have published their retained list and have also announced the likes of Mark Duffy, Paul Coutts and Glenn Whelan will be moving on as well.

Simon Grayson’s side ended the season in 15th place and will be looking to improve on that in the next campaign.