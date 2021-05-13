Bristol City will release Jamie Paterson, as reported by Football Insider.

The Robins are set to have a clear out this summer and are showing the door to 11 players as they look ahead to Nigel Pearson’s first full season.

Paterson, who is 29 years old, is expected to be involved in the cull with his contract expiring at the end of next month.

He is poised to become a free agent and will have to start weighing up his next move.

Paterson has been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City and Millwall, as reported by Football Insider, and could now be snapped up by someone on a free transfer.

The winger has been on the books at Bristol City since 2016 and has made 156 appearances for them in all competitions over the past five years, chipping in with 26 goals along the way.

Paterson also had a loan spell away at fellow Championship side Derby County the season before last.

He started his career at Walsall and broke into their first-team as a youngster before being lured away by Nottingham Forest in 2013.

Forest are one of the clubs being linked with him now but face competition from the likes of Birmingham and Millwall for his signature.

Paterson spent three years on the books at the City Ground previously, one of which he spent out on loan at Huddersfield Town.