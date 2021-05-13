According to Football League World, Burton Albion are weighing up a summer swoop for Oldham Athletic defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

After penning a season-long deal with Oldham Athletic last summer, the former Manchester United defender could be heading for the exit door this summer.

Borthwick-Jackson is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Boundary Park. If his deal comes to an end, the Latics could lose the defender on a free transfer.

Now, it has been claimed that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from League One.

As per Football League World, Burton Albion are eyeing up a potential swoop for Borthwick-Jackson.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will be looking to bolster his ranks after fending off relegation to League Two, something that looked unlikely when they sat at the bottom of the table in February.

Borthwick-Jackson has had two stints in the third-tier before, spending time with Scunthorpe United and Tranmere Rovers. In that time, he featured 32 times in the division, netting two goals and providing one assist.

Since joining Oldham last summer, the left-sided defender has played in 35 matches. His contributions this season take him to 41 outings for the club having spent time on loan with the club in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

With the window on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Burton are able to secure a deal for Borthwick-Jackson.