Sheffield United-linked Alexander Blessin wants to bring Cardiff City’s Ciaron Brown to K.V. Oostende in the summer, reports Football League World.

Brown, 23, has become a mainstay in Mick McCarthy’s side. The Northern Ireland international featured 12 times in the Championship this season, all of which coming under McCarthy.

He joined in January 2018 after a successful trial period with the club, but has spent all that time since on loan at Livingston where he made 16 league appearances in the first half of this season.

Now he’s back at Cardiff and he’s impressing the watching Bluebirds fans. But he’s reported to be of ‘real interest’ to Blessin’s Oostende side, only a couple of weeks after the German coach was strongly linked to the Sheffield United job.

Following Chris Wilder’s departure from Sheffield United in March, the Blades have been closely linked to a number of replacements with one of those being Blessin.

He was seemingly the front-runner to take over at Bramall Lane but links have since died down, with complications over Brexit supposedly putting a spanner in the works, and with the Oostende boss distancing himself from the job too.

Nevertheless, his side’s links to Brown are somewhat surprising given that Brown has only just started to cement his place in the Cardiff City side after several years of loan spells.

Brown though is out of contract in the summer. Reports claim that he’s in talks over a new deal but emerging links to Belgium could indicate that the 23-year-old might be departing South Wales.