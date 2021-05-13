According to Football Insider, Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town have joined the chase for Rotherham United centre-back Clark Robertson.

With the season over and his contract expiring soon, Rotherham United’s Clark Robertson has been heavily linked with a summer transfer.

Robertson’s former club Aberdeen have been credited with interest in the defender. The 27-year-old reportedly visited the club’s training ground ahead of a potential return as he lines up a move away from the Millers.

However, it has now been claimed the Scottish Premiership side could face competition for his signature.

As per Football Insider, three League One sides are showing an interest in the centre-back.

Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town are all rumoured to be eyeing up a potential free transfer swoop for Robertson. Available on a free transfer, the former Aberdeen and Blackpool man could be a shrewd acquisition ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Injury limited Robertson’s involvement as Rotherham United were relegated to League One. He managed only 16 appearances across all competitions, providing one assist as Paul Warne’s side dropped out of the Championship on the final day.

The left-sided centre-back has plenty of experience at League One level, notching up nearly 100 appearances in the division across stints with the Millers and the Tangerines.

However, if any of Sunderland, Plymouth and Fleetwood want to secure a deal, they will need to act fast.

Aberdeen appear to be leading the chase for his signature, so it will be interesting to see if they can seal a deal to bring him back to Pittodrie.