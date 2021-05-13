Speaking to Football League World, former Derby County boss Paul Jewell has said he believes Manchester City starlet Liam Delap could learn well from Wayne Rooney should he make a loan move to Pride Park.

Speculation emerged recently claiming the Manchester City prodigy was attracting interest from the Championship ahead of the summer transfer window.

Delap’s thoroughly impressive performances in the Premier League 2 have attracted interest from Derby County and Stoke City.

It has been said that Pep Guardiola could look to blood the youngster into his senior plans next season, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the coming months.

The Winchester-born forward is a promising talent for the future. He has proved himself at an U23s level, scoring 24 goals in 20 Premier League 2 games this season. However, he has little senior experience, playing three times for the first-team.

One man who believes a temporary move away could be beneficial for Delap is Paul Jewell.

The former Derby County boss has said he believes the City starlet could learn a lot from manager Wayne Rooney. Speaking to Football League World, he said:

“He said he could play at right-back, he could play at centre back, he’d head it half the pitch, there’s nothing he can’t do.

“He just loves football and I’m sure Wayne Rooney’s learning all the time about coaching and managing. But you certainly don’t get too many players who have played at a better level and a higher level for as long as he has.

“And if he’s your manager, and he’s telling you things, well, you listen.”

Derby are no stranger to using the loan market and could be forced to do so again amid their ongoing financial worries.

Patrick Roberts, Teden Mengi, Beni Baningime, Lee Gregory and George Edmundson all joined the club on loan in January. Loans have worked well for the Rams in the past, signing the likes of Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori in recent seasons.