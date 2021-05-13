In-demand Matthew Sorinola has rejected the chance to stay at MK Dons, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The youngster has turned down the Dons’ contract offer and will move on this summer.

Sorinola, who is 20 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is not short of potential suitors.

Celtic and Rangers are believed to be keen and TEAMtalk have also previously reported the likes of Leeds United and Brentford among his admirers.

Sorinola has burst into MK Dons’ side this season and has made 42 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and six assists.

The Dons will be disappointed to be losing him and will have to start looking for a like-for-like replacement for the next campaign.

Sorinola started his career in the youth ranks of Fulham and rose up through their academy. However, they let him go in 2016 and he subsequently made the move to Stadium.mk.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 and played three times in the 2019/20 season before being loaned out to non-league side Beaconsfield Town to gain experience.

Sorinola has since become a key player for MK Dons but is leaving Russell Martin’s side.

He is on the radar of a wide variety of clubs, including the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Brentford and Leeds United, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.