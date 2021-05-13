Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi has discussed the possibility of making his loan stay at Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar permanent, reports Stoke Sentinel.

Martins Indi, 29, has spent the season on loan with Dutch Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar. He’s featured 25 times in the league and scored the one goal, having featured twice for the Potters at the start of the Championship season just gone.

Both he and AZ are reportedly keen on making his loan stay permanent. But speaking to AZ’s official club website, the former Porto man said:

At the end of the season I will go back to Stoke. There have been talks with AZ in the meantime and both parties have expressed confidence that we’re open to a longer stay. But you need three parties to agree a deal and that is still a long way off.

Martins Indi joined on loan from Porto ahead of the 2016/17 campaign and after a season would make his stay permanent, signing for £7million.

He still has a year left on his Stoke City contract too.

As for the Potters and Michael O’Neill, they endured a torrid second half of the season which saw them fall well out of play-off contention, finishing the season in 14th-place of the Championship table.

Few know what to expect from Stoke going into the summer. But O’Neill certainly has a lot of work to do to first of all combat his side’s enlarged wage bill, and then put together a promotion-winning side.

Easier said than done, but Martins Indi’s departure could free up space for someone else to come in.