According to Football League World, Rangers’ pursuit of Middlesbrough youngster Djed Spence ‘appears unlikely’.

As previously reported on The72, Middlesbrough man Spence has been attracting attention from a whole host of clubs. Rangers have registered an interest, although they do face competition from the likes of Premier League trio Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The arrival of Darnell Fisher in January has meant he has fell down the right-back pecking order, behind both the former Preston North End man and Dutchman Anfernee Dijksteel.

But Spence is a versatile footballer. He is able to play at right-back, right wing-back and right-midfield and this versatility has seen him become a player in demand.

However, Football League World feel a move to the Scottish Premiership with Rangers ‘appears unlikely’ given he would not be able to play regularly. Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier’s brother James is arguably the best in the division in his position and Spence would have a tough time trying to dislodge him.

The report states that it would be more beneficial to the 20-year-old to remain at the North-East Championship club for another season, although the draw of the Premier League may be too good an opportunity to turn down.

Spence has played 60 games for Middlesbrough since making his debut last season in December 2019. Between then and the present day he has scored two goals, but is yet to assist a teammate.

With him behind Dijksteel and Fisher at right-back, manager Neil Warnock looking to sign wingers in the up and coming transfer window and the Boro boss being outspoken on Spence’s poor performances, there are question marks surrounding his future. This will certainly be one to keep a keen eye on this summer.