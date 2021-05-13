Ipswich Town have made Kayden Jackson available for transfer, as per a report by East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys are looking to get him off their books this summer.

Jackson, who is 27 years old, was handed a one-year extension earlier this week but that was obviously so they didn’t lose him on a free transfer.

The striker was a wanted man last summer with Stoke City, Birmingham City and Coventry City said to be keen, as reported by Football Insider.

However, Ipswich managed to keep hold of him but he has since struggled for goals this season and they may find it hard to sell him now.

He was a man in-demand last year after bagging 11 goals in the 2019/20 season and in hindsight maybe the Tractor Boys will regret not cashing in.

Jackson had spells with the likes of Bradford City, Swindon Town, Wrexham and Tamworth before he was signed by Barnsley in 2016.

He was loaned out to Grimsby Town during his time at Oakwell and left after just a year in South Yorkshire to join Accrington Stanley.

Jackson was then a hit at Stanley and scored 16 goals in 50 games to earn a move back up the leagues to Ipswich two years ago.

He is now been told to leave East Anglia by Paul Cook, with the likes of Birmingham, Stoke and Coventry targeting him before this past season.